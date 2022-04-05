Sfmg LLC Takes $130,000 Position in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORGN. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 623.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on ORGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.
OTCMKTS:ORGN opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 107.76, a quick ratio of 107.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.
Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Origin Materials (Get Rating)
Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.
