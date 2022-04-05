Sfmg LLC Takes Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.69) to GBX 1,105 ($14.49) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $77.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average is $69.50.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

