Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Shapeways from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shapeways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Shapeways alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHPW opened at $2.27 on Friday. Shapeways has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $12.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Shapeways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shapeways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Shapeways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Shapeways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shapeways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Shapeways (Get Rating)

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.