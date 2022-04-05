Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Shapeways from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shapeways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NYSE:SHPW opened at $2.27 on Friday. Shapeways has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $12.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97.
About Shapeways (Get Rating)
Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
