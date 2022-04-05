Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,750 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.07) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.34) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.46) price objective on Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($31.48) price objective on Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,570 ($33.70) price target on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.87) price target on Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,558 ($33.55).

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,116.50 ($27.76) on Monday. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.04) and a one year high of GBX 2,137 ($28.03). The firm has a market cap of £159.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,955.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.75), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,083,278.69).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

