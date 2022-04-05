Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Research analysts at Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.31. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

