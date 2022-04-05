Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday. They set a positive rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.36.
Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $65.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.31. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $104.11.
In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,581,000 after purchasing an additional 837,389 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 938.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 844,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,437,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,462,000 after purchasing an additional 628,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
