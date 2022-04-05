Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday. They set a positive rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.36.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $65.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.31. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,581,000 after purchasing an additional 837,389 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 938.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 844,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,437,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,462,000 after purchasing an additional 628,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

