Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after buying an additional 1,412,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 101.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,332 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 257,790 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $8,843,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 485,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 216,329 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCVL opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $837.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.50. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $313.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.18%.

About Shoe Carnival (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.