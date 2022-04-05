Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $727.29 on Monday. Shopify has a one year low of $510.02 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $724.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,156.51.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

