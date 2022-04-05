Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

GSF stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.56. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121 ($1.59). The firm has a market cap of £389.89 million and a PE ratio of 9.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.75%.

