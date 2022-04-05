Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Renew (LON:RNWH)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RNWH. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.80) target price on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.10) target price on shares of Renew in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renew currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 775 ($10.16).

Shares of LON RNWH opened at GBX 685 ($8.98) on Friday. Renew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 561 ($7.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 889 ($11.66). The company has a market cap of £540.21 million and a PE ratio of 17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 692.67.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

