Showcase Trading Up 38.5% Over Last Week (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $74,650.23 and $4,527.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00048639 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.25 or 0.07532005 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,872.23 or 0.99764637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00055685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

