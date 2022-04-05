Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEBGet Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.07 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $63.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of -0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

