Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SMTS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $200.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sierra Metals by 50.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 80.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

