Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SMTS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $200.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.68.
About Sierra Metals (Get Rating)
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Metals (SMTS)
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.