SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

