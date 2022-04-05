Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Sigma Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 19,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 91,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28.

Get Sigma Designs alerts:

About Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

Sigma Designs, Inc, an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.