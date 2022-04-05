SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 402 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 71,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,824,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $463.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.83. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

