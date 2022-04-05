Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Trading 3.7% Higher

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $18.91. 3,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,507,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.95.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,338 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Signify Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Signify Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,969,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Signify Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,528,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

