Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $194.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.67.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,751,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,978,000 after buying an additional 258,534 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 75,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 71,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.37. 180,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,243. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.27.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

