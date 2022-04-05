Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.91 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.42.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $382,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

