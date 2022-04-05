Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €195.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €195.00 ($214.29) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.30% from the company’s current price.

SIX2 has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €171.24 ($188.18).

SIX2 stock traded up €3.20 ($3.52) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €127.20 ($139.78). 108,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.73. Sixt has a 52-week low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 52-week high of €170.30 ($187.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

