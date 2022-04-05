SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.87 million.

Shares of SGH stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. 91,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SMART Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.