Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,680

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,670 ($21.90) to GBX 1,680 ($22.03) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.53% from the company’s previous close.
SN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($18.91) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.13) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,693.40 ($22.21).
Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,230.50 ($16.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,239.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,267.34. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,601.50 ($21.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.04.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
