Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,680

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,670 ($21.90) to GBX 1,680 ($22.03) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.53% from the company’s previous close.

SN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($18.91) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.13) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,693.40 ($22.21).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,230.50 ($16.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,239.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,267.34. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,601.50 ($21.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.04.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.