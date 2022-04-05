Smoothy Tops 1-Day Volume of $460,445.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $221,975.02 and approximately $460,445.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

