Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Plans $0.77 Dividend

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.767 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMFKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

