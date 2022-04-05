Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.26. 275,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,323. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.37.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 654,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,206,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

