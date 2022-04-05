Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNPO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33. Snap One has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.27 million. Analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snap One by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 162,279 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap One in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,971,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Snap One by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap One by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,587 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

