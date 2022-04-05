SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136,705 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,846,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG opened at $335.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.02 and a 200-day moving average of $294.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.36.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

