SOMESING Market Capitalization Reaches $153.80 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $153.80 million and $11.29 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.38 or 0.07538979 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,906.76 or 0.99997353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00048324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00056112 BTC.

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,077,754 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

