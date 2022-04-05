Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.56. 185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,320. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 101,470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

