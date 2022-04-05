Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

