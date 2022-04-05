Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $50.09 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $399.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 42.36%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 15.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

