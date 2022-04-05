SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 514.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 806,925 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 314.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,030,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 781,763 shares in the last quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,772,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,307,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,588,000 after acquiring an additional 111,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 471.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 101,281 shares in the last quarter.

SJNK opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.32. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

