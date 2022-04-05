Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00204244 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00035997 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.25 or 0.00406225 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.