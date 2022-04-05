Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.72% and a negative net margin of 491.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $114,650.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 233,954 shares of company stock worth $2,622,050. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
