Spinnaker Trust Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.59. The stock has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

