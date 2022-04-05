Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,028 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Splunk were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $147.11 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.05. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

