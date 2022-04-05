Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 77,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 75,254 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.90. 468,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,387. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.