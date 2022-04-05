Sprinklr (CXM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CXM opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62.

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

