Square (NYSE:SQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQ. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.29.

SQ stock opened at $145.19 on Monday. Square has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.35 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.78.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Square will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. American Trust bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

