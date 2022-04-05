Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $180.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. CLSA began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.29.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $145.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 468.35 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Square has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.78.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

