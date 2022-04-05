Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $141.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.13. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $136.62 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after buying an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

