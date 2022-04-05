Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.42.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

