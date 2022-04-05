State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2,265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 389,654 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,162,000 after acquiring an additional 324,806 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Amedisys by 400.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 302,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,148,000 after purchasing an additional 242,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Amedisys by 315.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 299,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after purchasing an additional 227,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

AMED opened at $170.56 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $292.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

