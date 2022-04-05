State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PII opened at $107.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.93.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.