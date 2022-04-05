State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WBS stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

