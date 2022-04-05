State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 13.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,988,000 after buying an additional 764,122 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,948,000 after buying an additional 160,179 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 13.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,946,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,191,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NCR by 158.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NCR by 14.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,690,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 344,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

