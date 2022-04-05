State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 104.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 112.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,366 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,593 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ IART opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.99. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Integra LifeSciences Profile (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.