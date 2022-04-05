State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.46 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,841 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $114.71 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $117.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average of $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.55.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

