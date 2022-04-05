State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases New Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.61. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $224,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

