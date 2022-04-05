State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

